Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

: The home at 2512 S. Adams Street is priced $925,000.

One of the most premier historic designated homes in Ryan Place is now offered for sale. The home at 2512 S. Adams Street sits just a few doors off the iconic Elizabeth Boulevard on a beautifully landscaped oversized lot with incredible privacy.

The home has been restored keeping the character of the era with added modern updates that blend perfectly together. Throughout the home one will find original hardwoods, doors, hardware, chandeliers, and so much more.

Enter through a grand side entrance with a covered porch that opens to a large foyer that was previously used for dancing parties years ago. On the right is a large living room with plenty of natural light that was completely brought back to life and redone. The formal dining room is on the left side and opens up to the updated kitchen that is equipped with walls of custom storage cabinetry, a butler’s pantry, and the original incinerator and milk bottle drop off compartment. There is a breakfast area that could also be used as an office, and just off the kitchen is a large basement that is both heated and cooled with a half bath. This space could be used for a workshop, a play area, a painting studio, or so many more possibilities.

Upstairs one will find a large landing area, a second living room with a fireplace that could easily become a fourth bedroom, the master bedroom with an elegantly updated bathroom, two guest rooms (one includes a generous cedar closet) and a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom in between.

The backyard is extremely private and is perfect for entertaining or a relaxing afternoon. A pool, plenty of grass space, and meticulous landscaping make this space ideal for anyone to enjoy.

The home is priced $925,000. For a private tour or additional information contact Laura Ladner at laura@burtladner.com or Suzanne Burt at suzanne@burtladner.com.