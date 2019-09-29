Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6908 Baltusrol Road is open Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her listing in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24/7 guarded, gated golf course community. The garden home offers a carefree, lock-and-leave lifestyle with front yard maintenance included. The private front courtyard and attractive landscaping enhances the white painted brick exterior creating timeless curb-appeal with modern charm.

Built in 2002, the home is thoughtfully designed and crafted with many designer enhancements including hardwood and slate flooring, distinctive arch ways, decorative wood beams, plantation shutters and a concrete tile roof. The four generously-sized bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and multiple living areas make the home practical and comfortable for any lifestyle. The spacious main living area is graced by a stone gas-log fireplace, high ceilings, and sparkling windows that look onto the sun porch and the landscaped yard area. The gourmet kitchen and breakfast room also enjoy a view of the landscaped yard and together create an open entertaining area or casual living space. The ample counter-top work space, large pantry and stainless-steel appliances make the gourmet kitchen as functional as it is beautiful.

Set apart from the other bedrooms, the secluded master suite offers a spa-like bath setting featuring separate vanities, a luxurious bathtub, a gleaming large shower and an oversized closet.

The extended two-car garage is easily accessible from the street and has charming stained wood doors. The three separate outdoor living centers could provide countless tranquil evenings under the stars. Lovingly maintained and teeming with ease and functionality, this home shines for many reasons.

The home at 6908 Baltusrol Road is open Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about this home or a private showing call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.