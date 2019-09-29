Helen Painter Group Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 6345 Peden Road is priced $1,199,000.

Situated on 1.5 acres and 333 feet of water frontage on Eagle Mountain Lake, the home at 6345 Peden Road is surrounded by unbeatable views. The 2002-built home boasts over 5,000 square feet, five spacious bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a double gated entry for maximum security and privacy and top-notch upgrades done throughout within the past five years.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream with stainless-steel appliances, endless counter and cabinet space, an open concept and of course, views. The master suite features a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a private patio overlooking the pool and the lake, a large steam shower, a separate Hollywood bathtub and plenty of closet space.

The backyard is complete with a crystal blue swimming pool with a diving board and attached spa. Multiple patios and a built-in fire pit allow for outdoor entertaining. One’s own private pier to the water holds two jet ski lifts and the property is just minutes from the 400-acre hiking trails at Eagle Mountain Park.

The home priced $1,199,000 is marketed by Robby Carson of Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or a private showing, call 817-500-9235.