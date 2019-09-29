Concierge Auctions | East Texas

An approximately 18,000 square foot estate in the East Texas community of Pittsburg, never listed for sale, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. With over $15 million invested into the property, 800 South Greer Boulevard will auction without reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Kyle Crews and Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates and Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch. Bidding will be held October 15–18 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Listing agent Kyle Crews, “With motivated sellers ready to let the market dictate the final sale price and multiple bidders competing to win, it’s a win-win for clients on both sides of the deal”.

The multi-generational estate has the potential for use as a wellness or rehabilitation center, with six bedrooms and ten full and one-half bathrooms. Architectural features include a glass elevator overlooking spacious grounds, European-made gas fireplaces, French front doors, and aged and antiqued wood floors. The property also boasts a large indoor pool with wet and dry sauna, as well as a spa, modeled after the Greenbrier Resort with European details.

“This estate was custom-built to my father’s exact specifications with superior materials and craftsmanship, and our family has enjoyed it for many years,” said seller Ken Pilgrim.

Situated on 43 acres of impeccably manicured grounds designed by landscape architect Naud Burnett, the property boasts multiple native species of trees, three ponds and streams, a deep water well with crisp fresh water, and a plethora of Azalea gardens. The grounds also feature a greenhouse and three outbuilding shops.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers’ representing real estate agents. See auction terms and conditions for full details. For more information, , visit ConciergeAuctions.comor call +1-212-202-2940.