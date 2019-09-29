Williams Trew | North Arlington

The home at 700 Sunrise Court is priced $1,995,000.

Martha Williams and Blake Barry offer the custom-built estate residing on 2.253 lush acres in the Parkway North community within North Arlington. The home at 700 Sunrise Court features four bedrooms, six full baths, three half baths, and 9,016 square feet of living space.

Upon arrival enter through the gated entry that lead to the oversized porte-cochere. Continue to the three-car garage just over the custom-built bridge. Enter the beveled glass front door and take notice of the patterned hardwoods as well as many custom details. The master wing boasts tray ceilings, a large bay window, and a brick fireplace with slate hearth and stone mantel. The spacious master bathroom homes two individual baths. One can feel as if one is in a luxury spa with the cool hues and custom trim and crown molding. The formal living room boasts vaulted ceilings, custom wood paneling and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Open the French doors to the decks overlooking manicured grounds.

The kitchen is equipped with a state-of-the-art gas range, warming drawer, oven and microwave, refrigerator, ice maker, and a trash compactor. Aesthetically, the kitchen is dawned with quartz countertops, herringbone wood flooring and a ceramic tile backsplash. The nook joined with the kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy the setting.

Downstairs has two spacious bedrooms with their own en-suite. The oversized game room is equipped with a dry sauna, full bathroom with a steam shower, wood paneled ceilings, and large windows.

Heading to the grounds one will find mature trees, private lake views, and slate and pavestone pathway that lead to the custom designed swimming pool and spa. Extensive perimeter and landscape lighting allows enjoying the grounds long into the evening.

The property is priced $1,995,000. Contact Barry at 817-832-9940 or Williams at 817-570-9401 for additional information or to schedule a private showing. To view photos or take the virtual tour, visit www.700sunrisecourt.com.