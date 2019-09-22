Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The property at 3001 Meander Road is priced $1,127,000.

Situated on ten treed acres in Granbury, 3001 Meander Road is a masterpiece. Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, this one-of-a-kind property has so much to offer. The four-bedroom main house has three living areas, a large private dining area, a study, two master suites, a completely renovated gourmet chef’s kitchen with commercial-grade gas range, a huge center island, new top-of-the-line kitchen cabinetry and a massive private fireplace. The home has three fireplaces.

The extras on this place are incredible, with low energy upgrades, solar panels, a 200KW backup generator, a second butler’s kitchen with plenty of room for meal prep and a massive cathedral ceiling in the main living area.

Outside one will find a park-like setting, with pipe and slick wire fences, huge trees with plenty of shade, a large stock pond with a custom foot bridge and so much more. The equestrian facilities on the property are one-of-a-kind and include a six-stall barn with three turnout stalls, a large riding arena, a round pen, wash station, improved grasses, an AI breeding chute and nursery area and a 400-square foot one-bedroom bunkhouse at the barn with granite countertops and top-tier upgrades.

The property is priced $1,127,000.