Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Live the urban lock-and-leave lifestyle in the Cultural District of Fort Worth. Museum Place offers spacious condominium living in the center of the 7th Street business and entertainment district across from the Modern, the Kimball and the Amon Carter Museums. It is a short walk outside one’s door to the Will Rogers Equestrian Center, the new Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and restaurants and shopping areas.

Museum Place is home to 34 luxury condominium residences. 32 units have sold and there are two remaining for sale. One Museum Place features extended outdoor balconies on selected units, spacious floorplans and kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The last two remaining units are #707 and #621. Unit #707 overlooks the water art sculpture feature of the Modern Museum. It features 2,093 square feet, split bedrooms, open floorplan and is priced $649,000. Unit #621 features two bedrooms, two baths, 1,605 square feet and is handicap accessible. Priced $459,000, this unit offers sweeping views of downtown and 7th Street.

Amenities include an outdoor terrace with a fireplace, pool and heated spa. Inside amenities of Museum Place include a secured fob access residents lobby, a covered parking area, fitness center and a party room that overlooks the Modern Museum.

The two remaining units will be open Sunday, September 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. To learn more about these condominium homes visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com. For a private viewing appointment contact Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932.