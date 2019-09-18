Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 5604 Charlott Street has curb-appeal. The foyer is spacious and welcoming, and the formal areas are visible as soon as one enters the home. There is a wall of shelves and a brick accent wall in the formal living room and the large windows are dressed in custom drapes.

The family room has tile floors and the fireplace is faced with travertine, all in neutral light colors. There is a dry bar, windows and door with custom shades, a vaulted ceiling and crown molding.

In the kitchen there are granite tile counter tops, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances that is connected to the breakfast room with built-in china cabinet and coffee bar. The utility room is very large and there are two pantries.

The owner’s suite is spacious. The bath has a dressing and seating area. The shower is large. Granite counter tops and plantations shutters on all of the windows. The other two bedrooms have a Jack-and- Jill bath and there is a half-bath for guests. All have been updated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The patio has a pergola and hot tub. Landscaping, rear entry garage, radiant barrier including garage, newer low E windows and solar panels installed in February 2019.

The home is open Sunday, September 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information contact Barbara Boyett at 817-475-2939 or barbaraboyett@ebby.com.