William Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2520 S. University presents a great opportunity for an investor. This special property is zoned multi-family per the Fort Worth zoning website and a title attorney. It is located less than two blocks from the campus of TCU and feeds into a Tanglewood school.

The existing home is a two-bedroom, one-bath, two-car garage English Tudor brick that has been lovingly updated with stained wood flooring throughout, energy efficient double paned windows, an open kitchen dining room with stainless-steel appliances, five-burner gas cooktop, recessed lighting, and utility closet. The bath boasts a vessel sink sitting on top of a stained vintage chest.

It is the buyer’s choice, keep the home and garage and build a possible six to eight bed building in back. That should still provide plenty of parking as the entire block’s alleyway is paved and accessible. Another option is to tear the existing buildings down and start from scratch.

This property is being marketed by Ann Nayfa at Williams Trew Real Estate. For additional information or a private showing, contact Nayfa at 817-368-4391.