Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Grapevine

The home at 1819 Redwood Trail in Grapevine is a three-bedroom, two-bath nicely landscaped single-story home situated on an oversized corner lot and centrally located in Grapevine’s Park Place neighborhood, close to downtown, Grapevine Lake, Highway 114 and DFW Airport.

The home has fresh paint throughout, wood like flooring, a new patio extension, retaining wall, French drains, sprinkler system, and a 2011 roof. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a bay window. A charming brick fireplace for cozy nights in the family room will add ambience to one’s evenings. The sunroom can be a flex room, office, library or place for a pool table. Bathroom showers and countertops are updated. The large laundry room with sink is next to an exposed brick craft room or storage area.

The backyard is great for entertaining. The A/C is only four years old. The garage has insulated walls and ceilings, an HVAC ductless unit and an insulated door which makes it perfect for musicians, a workshop, artists, crafters, whatever hobby or parking cars and toys.

The home has been stripped of popcorn ceilings and has new switches, outlets and cover plates, and the fireplace and chimney have been recently cleaned. The shed on a newly poured slab conveys. The home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Grapevine boasts a historic downtown Main Street and has been named the “Christmas Capital of Texas”. Nearby one can enjoy the Sea Life Aquarium, Grapevine Mills Mall, Great Wolf Lodge and Gaylord Texan. In addition, the TEXRail began this year, which takes riders from downtown Fort Worth to North Richland Hills, Grapevine and Terminal B of DFW Airport. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Diane at 817-676-1669.