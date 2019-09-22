Helen Painter Group Realtors | Saint Jo

If one has ever visited Italy one will be reminded as one descend into the valley from Saint Jo. Built in 2004 the home’s many features include a passive solar certificate and numerous green features, wrapped in radiant barrier, built with a finished walk-out basement, and includes a wood stove that radiates warmth through the floor joints so each register circulates air. Thermal double hung and double pane windows open from the top and bottom or both. Two 10,000-gallon rainwater catchment tanks are standing by to capture almost 3000 gallons per inch of rain. The system has three types of filters including a UV filter. A radiant barrier metal roof is on the home and a metal roof is on the 60x by 80 workshop. A 13-seer heat pump HVAC was installed in 2016.

This is also the home of ancient ovens where an Artisan pizza experience is served on Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation only. Two Navy veterans accidentally started this thriving business. “We grew organically and now have a following of over 10 thousand loys diners who love coming to spend time with us in this paradise and enjoy our pizza”. The sale will include the home, 23.13 acres of beautiful views, two wood fired ovens built on site and the indoor dining area restaurant equipment. This could be a wonderful place to live and work.

The property at 857 Childress, Road is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $1,400,000. For additional information or for a private showing, call Gale Caveness at 817-996-8354.