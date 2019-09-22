Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4333 El Campo Avenue has curb-appeal and a well kept front yard

Susie and Austin Phillips with Williams Trew Real Estate present 4333 El Campo Avenue. The 1928 charmer is in the heart of the Chamberlain Heights area. This prime location is minutes from the Cultural District, Dickey’s Arena, Central Market, West 7th, downtown, University Village, and more.

The home is complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom/study, and utility room. The original hardwood floors, cozy living room fireplace, and fixtures showcase the character and charm of the home. The backyard features a deck and low maintenance yard. There is also a hard-to-come-by detached two-car garage with a workshop or storage area inside.

The curb-appeal and well-kept front yard will undoubtedly catch one’s eye. For additional information or a showing contact Susie at 817-239-7778 or Austin at 817-368-1684.