Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6132 Plum Valley Place is priced $459,900.

The home at 6132 Plum Valley Place is in the gated community of Plum Valley. Greeted by an open courtyard, the home is perfect for entertaining. The home has been updated throughout. A large dining room separates the kitchen and family area and overlooks the courtyard. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a separate breakfast area. The large family room has a fireplace and bar area.

Three bedrooms and three baths are located down a hallway. The master suite is ample in size and has a remodeled bath. The other bedrooms are en suite rooms as well.

The yard is a very nice oasis with a deck and plenty of green space. So many extra amenities in the home such as a cedar closet, four security cameras, steam shower, reverse osmosis water filter, utility area and two-car garage.

The property is priced $459,900. For further information, contact Suzanne Burt at 817-996-4838 or suzanne@burtladner.com or Laura Ladner at 817-832-4732 or laura@burtladner.com.