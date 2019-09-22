Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Ebby Halliday Realtors and Cecily Verloop present the listing at 6117 Legacy Trail in Colleyville, located in the gated community of The Legacy. The 4,100 square foot home is situated on almost a half-acre lot.

Upon entry, one will notice the rich hardwood floors and the light and bright finishes. On the left is the office with coffered ceiling, plantation shutters, built-in shelves and privacy doors. The large formal dining room is open to the family room and features a coffered ceiling and designer light fixture. The well-appointed kitchen boasts a six-burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, pot filler, pull out spice rack and more. An oversized island and breakfast nook will accommodate guests for gatherings and overlooks the family room. Large windows in the family room not only allow light into the home but provides a view of the back patio and yard that features a built-in grill, mini-fridge and pool-sized yard.

The master suite features a sitting area. The large walk-in shower features multiple heads, including a rain shower head. There is a soaking tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet.

Located on the opposite side of the home are two secondary bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and a half-bath with on trend floor tile. There is a game room with attached media room. An additional guest suite off the family room with attached bath is ideal for overnight guests. The mudroom off the garage is next to the laundry room which features built-in cabinets, sink, hanging area and large folding area. The home is in the Keller ISD, with open enrollment available in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

For additional information on the home, contact Verloop at 817-739-1231. The home is priced $950,000.