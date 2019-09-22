Williams Trew | Benbrook

The home at 6613 Hillside Drive is priced $415,000.

Corrine Hyman Quast of Williams Trew Real Estate presents 6613 Hillside Drive. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in Country Day Estates, the home is conveniently located close to Waterside, Chisolm Trail Parkway and extensive parks and trails. The home exemplifies curb-appeal with an inviting covered front porch and landscaped yard. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage with 2,569 square feet.

The home features high ceilings, updated fixtures, crown molding and plantation shutters. The entry greets one with marble floors and opens to the formals. The formal living and dining room are light and bright and generous in size.

The updated eat-in kitchen has ample storage and counter space. The kitchen features stainless appliances including double ovens, quartz and granite counter tops. The island is perfect for prepping or entertaining and holds a built-in stainless microwave. The adjacent family room boasts a wood burning fireplace.

The roomy master bedroom has an entry door that leads to the covered patio. The master suite can accommodate a seating area and includes a large walk-in closet. The serene master bathroom has marble counters, double sinks, soaking tub and a stand-alone shower. The fourth bedroom is separate from the rest of the bedrooms and is located next to a full bath that features marble counters. This bedroom could also function as a mother-in-law suite, study or playroom.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The large covered patio in the backyard is the ideal spot to relax. The fenced in backyard has an electric driveway gate. There is also a quaint, covered patio on the side of the home. The laundry room has built-in cabinets and a storage closet.

The move-in ready home is priced $415,000. For a private showing or more information, contact Quast at 817-862-4485 or corrine@williamstrew.com. For additional pictures and information, visit www.6613Hillsidedrive.com.