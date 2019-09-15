Homes
Williams Trew | Fort Worth
Nancy and Bob Lohman with Williams Trew announce their new listing located at 2732 Riverwood Trail in The Villages of Stonegate, a 24-7 gated and guarded community within walking distance of an elementary school, the Overton Park walkways, tennis courts and Trinity River trails and eateries. This grand yet casual two-story residence of approximately 4,600 square feet is ideal for formal entertaining and informal comfortable living. With four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, multiple living areas and a three-car garage, there is a place for everyone.
Well-designed with functionality and livability in mind, the first-floor plan consists of a dramatic entry flanked by the study with extensive bookshelves and French doors plus the formal dining room includes a fireplace and stunning wall-of-windows that overlook the private back yard with sparkling pool/spa. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a sitting area with bay window. A cook’s delight kitchen includes built-in stainless appliances, large island with gas cooktop, granite surfaces, abundance of cabinets and storage and a breakfast room with an adjacent den. The laundry room also serves as a mud room.
The second floor consists of a 20-foot by 18-foot gameroom plus three generously sized bedrooms, large walk-in closets, two full bathrooms, one of which is a Jack-and-Jill combination.
Contact Bob or Nancy at 817-632-9494 for further information. Visit them on-line at www.williamstrew.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
