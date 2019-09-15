Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2732 Riverwood Trail is ideal for formal entertaining and informal comfortable living.

Nancy and Bob Lohman with Williams Trew announce their new listing located at 2732 Riverwood Trail in The Villages of Stonegate, a 24-7 gated and guarded community within walking distance of an elementary school, the Overton Park walkways, tennis courts and Trinity River trails and eateries. This grand yet casual two-story residence of approximately 4,600 square feet is ideal for formal entertaining and informal comfortable living. With four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, multiple living areas and a three-car garage, there is a place for everyone.

Well-designed with functionality and livability in mind, the first-floor plan consists of a dramatic entry flanked by the study with extensive bookshelves and French doors plus the formal dining room includes a fireplace and stunning wall-of-windows that overlook the private back yard with sparkling pool/spa. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a sitting area with bay window. A cook’s delight kitchen includes built-in stainless appliances, large island with gas cooktop, granite surfaces, abundance of cabinets and storage and a breakfast room with an adjacent den. The laundry room also serves as a mud room.

The second floor consists of a 20-foot by 18-foot gameroom plus three generously sized bedrooms, large walk-in closets, two full bathrooms, one of which is a Jack-and-Jill combination.

