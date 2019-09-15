Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Steve Berry with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 4720 Washburn Avenue located one block from Rivercrest Country Club. The one-story home with charming curb-appeal has three bedrooms and three and one-half baths and offers generous spaces both for entertaining and relaxing. Selected features include an open floorplan, abundant natural light and attractive hardwood floors.

The home encompasses 2,211 square feet and offers functional design and updated interiors. The main living space sits at the front of the home and leads to a dining area adjacent to an open kitchen and eat-in island. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a wine cooler. There is a nice-sized utility room off a hallway leading to master. Two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, are located off another hallway and separated from the main living areas.

The spacious master bedroom suite, which was added by current owner, has high ceilings and ample room for a separate sitting area. The master bathroom, adorned with natural stone countertops, includes his-and-her vanities, a walk-in steam shower, a large soaking tub and connects to a spacious walk-in closet with built-ins and generous hanging space.

A quaint outdoor patio is a visible focal point when entering the home and sits adjacent to a detached two-car garage with rear alley access. Privacy is enhanced with a wooden driveway gate.

The home is priced $649,000. For additional information contact Berry at 817-371-5585 or steve.berry@williamstrew.com.