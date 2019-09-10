Village Homes | West Fort Worth

Come enjoy tours of Village Homes one-story and completed two-story homes in Walsh and Parks of Aledo at Point Vista Sunday, September 15 from 12 to 6 p.m. Walsh and Point Vista at Parks of Aledo are located just off I-30 in west Fort Worth, and minutes from downtown.

Begin a tour in Walsh at our model home, now for sale, at 13812 Walsh Ave and learn about four under-construction, one-story homes priced from the mid $300’s. The single-story homes, from approximately 1,900 to 2,300 square feet offer spacious open floorplans and three bedrooms with front porches and relaxing master suites. There are also two-story opportunities to build and buy in Walsh.

Next head one mile west to Village Homes in Point Vista at Parks of Aledo. Exit 1187 and head south to Bailey Ranch Road, turn right and then right again on Point Vista Drive to visit our model located at 500 Point Vista Drive. Tour three other homes that are just days away from completion, including a two-story luxury home featuring four bedrooms, three baths, huge game room, three-car rear garage, and bonus storage space upstairs. This could be the perfect home for someone desiring Aledo ISD schools and an established and green-space heavy neighborhood.

Views and amazing amenities await Village Homes’ residents in Walsh and Point Vista at Parks of Aledo. In Walsh, within walking distance from the homes, residents may enjoy multiple parks and walking trails, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, professional level workout facilities, and an intriguing Maker’s Space for those who want to learn a new skill or work on a hobby in a safe and well-equipped environment. Point Vista offers larger homesites, play parks, a dog park, and a world-class bike trail. Both neighborhoods are served by Aledo ISD schools.

For additional information about Village Homes in Walsh and Point Vista at Parks of Aledo, visit www.homesofcharacter.com or contact Erin Pharr (Walsh) at 206-794-5988 or Wendy Jones (Point Vista) at 817-657-6134.