Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Beth Caraway and Burt • Ladner Real Estate present 1704 Ashland Avenue. The 1930’s bungalow is location and charm, all in one home, and is just steps from the River Crest Country Club. The large covered front porch is truly another living/entertainment area and adds to the home’s curb-appeal.

The flow of the charmer makes it perfect for entertaining. Its original architectural elements and modern amenities bring elegance to the refreshingly updated classic, located in the heart of the Hillcrest Addition north of Camp Bowie. Gleaming and original hardwood floors are found throughout the home which includes three bedrooms, two baths, oversized living area, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen and utility room.

The living area boasts a gas fireplace, accent lighting, high ceilings, crown molding, surround sound and a wall-of-built-ins. The large dining room leads to the updated kitchen and breakfast area which includes a vintage built-in china cabinet.

The sunlit master bedroom includes an en suite bath that has updated travertine and countertops. Down the hall are two light-filled guest rooms and a spacious hall bath that features a claw foot tub.

The backyard is ready for fun and entertaining with a new deck, outdoor television and speakers.

A porte cochere and driveway gate lead to the two-car garage with a 304 square foot finished bonus room above.

Other features of the home include plantation shutters, new interior paint, new decorative lighting fixtures, new roof, washer, dryer and refrigerator.

The home will be open Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and is priced $460,000. Call Caraway at 817-996-9804 for additional information.