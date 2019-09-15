Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6705 Olympia Hills Road is open Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate present a storybook inspired, stone home located on a cul-de-sac in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community.

Walking through the old-world styled front door, the welcoming foyer with tall ceilings and grand staircase greet one. After passing the warm study, the hardwood floors carry one into an open living room. This living area is graced by a stone fireplace, built-in shelving, towering ceilings and a Juliet balcony, keeping with the storybook theme.

The kitchen is equally charming with plenty of countertop and cabinet space for prep and storage. The double ovens and gas cooktop make cooking meals fun and convenient. The centrally located formal dining room is just steps away from the kitchen and is off the handy butler’s pantry.

The spacious first-floor master suite is luxurious and inviting including a cozy seating nook. The attached master bath is embellished with a corner garden tub, a large walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a massive closet all providing the means necessary to prepare for the day ahead, or to simply unwind and relax.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The main level also has a spacious guest suite with full bath. The functional second floor offers a flexible game room with two additional bedrooms both with private bathrooms.

Going back downstairs and out the French doors, the shaded backyard scenery awaits. Guests will find an enchanting patio to relax and enjoy nature. The grassy yard area has lush landscaping and tall shade trees to enjoy.

The home at 6705 Olympia Hills Road is open Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing , contact Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.