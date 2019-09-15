Helen Painter Group Realtors | Runaway Bay

The home at 11022 Shady Oaks Drive is priced $148,800.

The home at 11022 Shady Oaks Drive is a 1,200 square foot home that offers the ease of lake living without the hassle of maintaining a waterfront property. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, freshly painted inside and outside, is ideal for one looking to move to the country for a more relaxed, rural lifestyle.

Upon entering, one will find a breezeway that leads into the cozy living room space, complete with a wood burning fireplace. The living room flows seamlessly into the kitchen/dining space. A spacious master bedroom and ensuite bathroom sits on the opposite side of the house, allowing for privacy from the other two, good-sized bedrooms.

The home features a large fenced in backyard and is only a five-minute drive to Lake Bridgeport.

The home priced $148,800, is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or for a private showing, call Amber Davis at 915-549-3930.