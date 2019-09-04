Tracey Chamberlain and Ebby Halliday Realtors Southlake office present 1425 Monarch Way. This is an opportunity to purchase a Southlake custom-built home with incredible backyard paradise in the neighborhood of Timarron’s Warwick Green. The home sits on a lot backing to a privately-owned acreage, creating its own private oasis. The backyard exudes both elegance and country feel with a newly designed backyard complete with saltwater beach entry pool/spa, fire place, built-in grill, cabana, bar and sitting area lined with automated gas fueled tiki torches.

The front of the home is equally and impeccably maintained. The landscaping has been professionally maintained with recent stonework additions lining the trees and flower beds. The doorway opens to a soaring, two-story foyer. To the left of the entry is a formal sitting area and separate dining room leading to the kitchen. To the right is a designated study with built-in desk, cabinetry, office area and French doors that open to the front of the home. The kitchen is wide open with plenty of counter and cabinet space to include a breakfast bar and butler’s pantry area. The kitchen is open to the expansive family room with recently added hand-scraped wood flooring, Austin stone fireplace, and a bank of windows overlooking the private backyard.

There are four bedrooms with an expansive first master retreat down. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet, separate vanities, walk-in shower and jetted tub. There is a second spacious bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

Located on the second story are two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath. One bedroom has its own separate eight-foot by eight-foot additional space. There are two additional living areas upstairs with a game room or media room located ideally off the second living area for the owner that likes to entertain or needs additional living space for guests.

Additional amenities of the home are large utility with sink off the three-car garage, covered patio and interior design touches throughout. The home is in the Southlake Carroll school district and backs up to wide open fields. The home priced $865,000 can be previewed, by contacting Chamberlain at 214-986-7623 or visit www.1425Monarch.ebby.com.