Williams Trew | Running Horse Ranch

Jo Ann Royer with Williams Trew Real Estate offers Running Horse Ranch at 851 Red Bank Road located on 57-plus acres of the Brazos River. The property boasts an exquisite home and maintained acreage for horses or cattle. The home was totally updated in 2008 down to the studs.

Rich amenities include reclaimed tile from Portugal and Spain throughout, Bottego design tile porches, two fireplaces and an open, easy floorplan. The fireplace pillars in the living room are from France circa 1680. The living room is spacious with a great view of the river and pool. The den and living room open together to make a huge room. The dining room also has a fireplace and overlooks the river.

The home provides plenty of entertaining area, antique finishes throughout and custom exterior light fixtures. The spacious kitchen has top-of-the-line gas range and ovens, refrigerator and hardwoods. There are two walk-in pantries and a large utility room. All three bedrooms are large and have their own bath.

The home feeds into the Brock ISD. There are views of the Brazos River from almost every room.

For additional information or to make an appointment to view the property, contact Royer at 817-437-1334.