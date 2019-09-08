Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3720 Cresthaven Terrace is open Sunday, September 8 from 1 to 3 pm during Williams Trew’s Crestwood Crawl Open House Event.

Located on a tree-shaded lot in the Crestwood neighborhood, the completely updated home at 3720 Cresthaven Terrace boasts 1940’s charm with every amenity for luxurious modern living.

Mere steps from the Trinity River and a short drive to downtown Fort Worth, the re-imagined and remodeled home boasts over 4,980 square feet of light-filled space accentuated by a serene palette and wood floors throughout.

The open floor plan includes a huge 24-foot by 36-foot great room and adjoining kitchen united by a wall-of-glass overlooking the outdoor living center with a built-in fireplace and the sparkling pool.

The great room also has a fireplace and wall-of-built-ins, while the gleaming white marble kitchen is equipped for the serious cook with ample counter and cabinet space and stainless appliances including dual ovens, a built-in refrigerator and freezer, gas cook top, as well as a 200-bottle capacity wine refrigerator.

A dining bar, breakfast area and separate formal dining room meet every occasion, and a wet bar with a sink, refrigerator and charming glass-fronted cabinets ensure easy entertaining.

Additional living space includes a cozy formal living room with a fireplace, a study with a wet bar and beverage storage, plus an upstairs study.

The first floor is completed by a mud room with built-in cabinets, a farm sink, room for a freezer, a second pantry and utility closet, and built-in wine storage for 250 bottles.

Four split bedrooms and four full baths include the upstairs master suite with separate living room and private balcony overlooking the lushly landscaped backyard and pool.

Join us Sunday, September 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. for our Crestwood Crawl Open House Event.

The home priced $1,399,000 is offered by Ivey Ramsey, 817-829-6809, of Williams Trew Realtors.