Integrity Group LLC | South Fort Worth

Integrity Group LLC is bringing its Ladera brand of living to south Fort Worth along the Chisholm Trail Parkway with Ladera at Tavolo Park.

Integrity Group LLC is bringing its Ladera brand of living to south Fort Worth along the Chisholm Trail Parkway with Ladera at Tavolo Park. “Tavolo Park is the premier master planned community in the area, and we are excited about adding an active adult neighborhood to this incredible master plan,” says Steve Delin, President of Integrity Residential Group. Ladera at Tavolo Park will be an age-restricted community of detached villas with a focus on the Ladera lifestyle. Residents will benefit from the master plan features as well as enjoying the exclusive amenities within the active adult neighborhood.

With proven successes in their other Ladera communities in Highland Village and Mansfield, Integrity Group has recently started pre-selling their newest community in Rockwall. With their fourth DFW active adult community soon to begin selling, Ladera has carved out a niche within the metroplex as having more age restricted active adult communities to offer than any other home builder in DFW. Ladera’s philosophy is to focus on the lifestyle and deliver it to where people already live. “Why change your doctor, favorite restaurants, social groups, and church? Why not just change your lifestyle?” Jeremiah Gore, VP of Sales and Marketing continues, “DFW is saturated with developments and new homes, but how many of them have the ability to absolutely change your life when you move into them?”

While the model lineup is still to be finalized for Ladera at Tavolo Park, it is anticipated that homes will range from 1,500 square feet to over 2,500 square feet with prices starting in the low $300s. For more information, visit LaderaTexas.com/TavoloPark and sign up to be on the VIP list so as more details are finalized, you will be the first to know.