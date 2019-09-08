Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 4712 Wild Turkey Trail is open Sunday, September 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The curb appeal of the custom home located in one of Arlington’s garden home developments features lush landscaping, front exterior gas coach lights, old Chicago used brick and roof spires along with a leaded glass front door and windows. Entering the home one will have twenty-two-foot ceilings, wood floors, two boxed and lighted skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters are throughout the home.

A hand-milled staircase featuring custom railing and balusters are a focal feature of the home. The living room has an over-sized gas fireplace with an impressive mantel and entertainment center. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas with glass door display cabinets, granite countertops, refrigerator, six-burner gas cooktop, three sinks, double ovens, walk-in pantry, icemaker and large center island.

The study is accented with double leaded glass doors, picture frame paneling, built-in desk and bookshelves. The large master bedroom is on the first floor with wood floors and plantation shutters. The master bath is highlighted with double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower with a seamless shower enclosure and built-in shower bench and an enormous closet with floor safe. Also located downstairs are a half bath with a hand painted sink, large laundry room with granite countertops and built-in cabinets with plenty of storage. A private New Orleans-style patio area is located next to the formal dining area with two exterior gas coach lights and an awning. The open concept feature of this home makes it a wonderful home for entertaining.

Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with their own bath, one with a separate tub and shower. The large second living area includes a wet bar and a catwalk overlooking the main downstairs living area. Hardwood floors are throughout the upstairs. Also located upstairs are a large cedar closet and walk-in finished and carpeted 410 square foot attic storage area. This area houses two large tankless hot water heaters and access into a glass curio display cabinet featured downstairs.

For a private showing contact Kathy Rogers, Ebby Halliday Realtors at 817-988-1975 or kathyrogers@ebby.com.