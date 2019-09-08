Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 4001 Inwood Road is open Sunday, September 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The home at 4001 Inwood Road is ideal for one who enjoys biking, jogging or walking. Once one exits the side door and walk across the lawn, one is on the Trinity Trails. The backyard has been transformed and includes a built-in grill, fireplace and sauna. There is even a seasonal greenhouse.

The detached well-insulated two-car garage is recent construction and was built with storage in mind. The porte-cochere is a bonus. Features include landscaping, installed sprinkler system and installed grass in the area outside the Trinity Trails side door.

Hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings downstairs soar to 20 feet in the dramatic great room with its vaulted beamed ceiling and Juliet balcony. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with its gas range, custom cabinet interiors and exceptional branded equipment. The cozy second living area is encased in wood and enjoys a window seat overlooking the trails.

The spacious master bedroom introduces the completely updated master bath with its enviable freestanding soaking tub, shower is separate. Vanities of marble are private. The mother-in-law suite is split for more privacy. Up the stairs off the landing, two well-sized bedrooms share a bath with new cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, new tub-shower surround, faucets, marble countertops and undermount sinks. The formal dining room and study are separate as well and offer flexibility as to the floorplan.

The home priced $838,000 is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors. It will be open Sunday, September 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or for a private showing, call Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.