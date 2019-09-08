Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 101 Rivercrest Drive is open Sunday, September 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate offer the home at 101 Rivercrest Drive situated on almost half an acre corner lot one block from Rivercrest Golf Course and featuring four bedrooms, four full baths and over 4,800 square feet of living space.

Spacious floorplan ideal for entertaining with a contemporary feel. The main living area features a wall-of-windows with views of the courtyard, a gas fireplace and access to the formal dining room and sitting room with a gas fireplace. Additional living room with views of the backyard and access to the patio. Kitchen with built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, ample storage and breakfast room with lots of natural light. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, dual vanities, soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and huge closet with built-ins. Spacious open patio and landscaped backyard with plenty of room for a pool.

Other features include walls-of-windows, two gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exercise room and full bath on lower level, front courtyard with mature landscaping and water feature, attached three-car garage with side entry and circle drive in front for additional parking.

The property is priced $1,299,000 and will be open Sunday, September 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Williams at 817-570-9401 for additional information or to schedule a private showing. To view additional photos or take the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.