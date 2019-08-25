Williams Trew | Weatherford

The home at 808 S Lamar Street is located on an approximately five-acre hilltop

One can get away from the busy life without having to drive hours and hours, just head west to this large country home at 808 S Lamar Street on an approximately five-acre hilltop in Weatherford. Built in 1897, the home is in the historic district overlooking the 1886 Courthouse with expansive views of Parker County and the city of Fort Worth on clear days.

The home was built and served as a single-family residence for most of its 120 years, but the current owners also operated this Queen Anne-style Victorian Painted Lady as a bed and breakfast for 14 years hosting more than 12,000 guests and special occasions and celebrations such as weddings and rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, dinner-theaters, dances, scrap-booking and quilting weekends, family reunions, church retreats, business conferences and board meetings. The home is still turn-key if anyone wanted to operate as a bed and breakfast or event venue again. A “Special Use” permit would need to be to be put in place again from the City of Weatherford.

The entire property has ten bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom. Two of the guest suites have a separate outside entrance including personal hot tubs and full bathrooms. The second floor boasts a grand ballroom with a stage, unique domed ceiling and acoustic tiles providing a perfect sound. The outside of the home is painted with over 12 individual colors with too many details in the workmanship inside and outside, to mention.

