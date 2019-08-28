Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Argyle

The home at 1104 5th Street boasts both fashion and function.

The home at 1104 5th Street, built by Plantation Homes, is presented by Jenevieve Croall of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas. Located in Harvest by Hillwood in Argyle, which was voted one of the best places to live and awarded Master-Planned Community of the Year in 2019.

From the custom drapery and window treatments to the newly built-in shelving and organizational systems throughout, the home boasts both fashion and function. Features include a spacious master suite with a private flex space, a light and bright open concept kitchen which flows into two dining areas, a first-floor office with French doors and a first-floor guest suite as well as the ultimate second floor entertainment getaway with both a large game room and media room.

Recent updates include a Ring doorbell, exterior security cameras, porch string lights and custom exterior Christmas lights, which will all convey to the new homeowner. If storage is important, one will be blown away by the full-size walk-in attic. This home is zoned for Argyle ISD, and the new elementary school is just 10 streets down.

Harvest amenities feature three resort-style pools, with contemporary designs including broad, shallow ledges made especially for low-profile deck chairs. A central workout facility is open 24/7 and adjacent to a yoga lawn which offers 50 fitness classes each month. Other amenities include community garden boxes, farmer’s markets, a community coffee house, fishing pond, playgrounds, outdoor event spaces and outdoor kitchens, community bikes, events and more. HOA fee includes cable and internet too.

For additional information or to schedule a showing contact Croall at 817-823-7761.