Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 5004 Pershing Avenue features original hardwood floors and many updates.

The stately Tudor at 5004 Pershing Avenue features original hardwood floors throughout the home that have been reconditioned. The sellers have updated the kitchen, replaced the roof, repainted inside and outside but have kept the charm of this 1920’s era home. The arches, corner china cabinet and craftsman fireplace have been preserved and are a great statement to the craftsmanship of this era.

The home boasts a great floor plan with open living, dining, kitchen spaces, split-bedrooms, master suite and an oversized utility room large enough to double as an office/dressing room off the master. There is a perfect-sized back yard, and just beyond the porte cochere is the two-car detached garage.

There are several restaurants within walking distance. The home offers a great lot, great location and lots of possibilities and is priced $298,500

