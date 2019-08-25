Concierge | Westlake

The home at 3 Paigebrook will auction without reserve to the highest bidder. Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m.

A 7,029-square-foot estate in the Westlake community will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Previously priced $2.75M, the five-bedroom estate, located at 3 Paigebrooke, will auction without reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Wynne J Moore of Allie Beth Allman and Associates. Bidding will be held August 28–30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Home to rolling hills and water views, 3 Paigebrooke is a true vision to behold. Huge windows letting in ample natural light beckon one from the impressive entrance foyer, and wood floors, luxe architectural features, and high-end finishes come together to create a five-bedroom retreat like no other. Around the corner from Westlake Academy, this estate has it all; a gourmet kitchen and multiple dining areas, a private guest wing for weekend visitors, and a spacious master suite with a sitting area, fireplace, and custom closet system. It features waterfront views from one of the multiple patios or balconies and four fireplaces. Outside, features include a large outdoor living area, BBQ, covered deck and porches, firepit, impeccable landscaping; and lake access.

With a wide range of golf courses and clubs nearby, it has never been easier to enjoy all the amenities of Westlake living. Spend a day on the water, fishing, boating, or sunbathing on Grapevine lake, or visit one of many nearby parks to get a taste of adventure. Located 15 minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 30 minutes from Dallas Love Field, 3 Paigebrook could be the perfect place to make one’s home base.

Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Agent commissions are always protected. For additional information visit www.conciergeauctions.com or call 212-202-2940.