Christie’s International Real Estate | Aledo

The home at 8 Fairview Lane is priced $1,299,000.

Christie’s International Real Estate presents 8 Fairview Lane. With excellent proximity to Aledo, this exceptional French country estate is situated on more than three acres of hillside with panoramic views of rolling green pastures and unparalleled sunsets.

The property offers approximately 4,925 square-feet of luxury living. The eclectic, sophisticated interior decor is complimented by soaring ceilings, exposed wood beams and hardwood floors. The chef’s kitchen features a massive honed limestone island and professional grade stainless-steel appliances making it a perfect accommodation for large gatherings.

The home is complete with four bedrooms each with an en suite bathroom, a bright and airy living room and a formal dining. One main focal point of the home is the multitude of French doors which can easily be opened to bring a sense of outdoor living to the interior spaces. One can enjoy sunsets and light Texas breezes in the comfort of the living room. The home’s spaces are open and inviting making for an entertainer’s dream home. The backyard offers manicured landscaping, a pool and an expansive covered porch offering additional living and entertaining areas.

The home is priced $1,299,000. For additional information contact John Giordano at 817-991-1862.