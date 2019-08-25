Williams Trew | Millsap

The home at 2067 Doss Road is ultra-energy efficient and offers views of a creek, pond and green countryside.

The home at 2067 Doss Road, a Texas Tuscan inspired architectural masterpiece, combining rustic modern luxuries with no-fuss style on 27.9 acres of some of the prettiest and heavily treed land around sits in the heart of Parker County’s horse country.

The one-owner, 7,309 square foot custom home is appointed with the absolute finest interior finishes, including: an ornate door that opens to a foyer, a great room with hand scraped hardwood floors, plus a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and 22-foot soaring ceilings.

The spacious chef’s kitchen features an oversized work island, plus a galley-style island with an eat-in bar. The appliances are commercial-grade, stainless-steel, including a six-burner cooktop range with double ovens, and a built-in refrigerator.

The master bedroom is on the main floor and features cathedral ceilings and a stone fireplace. The luxurious bath has a six-foot soaking and jetted tub and a walk-in seamless glass shower. The laundry room is conveniently located off the master closet.

Also, on the main floor is a study, a state-of-the-art theater room and second living area that doubles as a game room, with a full pool bath and access to the back patio.

Upstairs has one oversized bedroom with a sitting area and an en suite full bath and three more secondary bedrooms, another full guest bath, a hobby room and second utility room.

Arguably the most impressive feature is the resort-style pool with water slide, hot tub and fun grotto seating with waterfall. The enormous outside living area includes a built-in stainless grill and serving bar.

Connected by a porte-cochere is a 1,300 square foot guest quarters (included in total square feet) with a kitchenette and private bath, built above an oversized four-car garage.

The entire home is ultra-energy efficient and offers views of a creek, pond and green countryside. There are three water wells for the irrigation and sprinkler system.

Additional acreage is also available. Pricing upon request.

Contact Piper with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-269-8735 for additional information or to schedule a private showing.