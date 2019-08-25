Moore Real Estate | Arlington

The home at 5800 Archbishop Court has great curb-appeal and plenty of shade from the trees.

The home at 5800 Archbishop Court is in the Oaks of Canterbury of Arlington. The 4,327 square foot home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, two dining areas, and a three-car oversized garage with side entry behind an automatic iron gate.

The beautifully landscaped home has great curb- appeal and plenty of shade from the trees. The front porch opens to a large open foyer splitting the formal living and separate formal dining rooms. Located on the main level of the one-owner custom home is a large master suite with jetted tub, separate shower and vanities. The kitchen is a cook’s delight with island, unusual ceiling moldings and lighting, plus built-in microwave, double ovens and a breakfast bar separating the breakfast room and second living.

Off the kitchen is a large oversized pantry with a window, and a fifth bedroom which can be used as an office. Lots of windows abound for natural lighting and a pleasant atmosphere. The elegant curved stairway in the foyer leads to the upper level with three generous bedrooms. One large bedroom has its own bath, two bedrooms share an adjoining Jack-and-Jill bath. Also upstairs is a room that could be used as a media room or exercise room.

Outside, the covered patio has a delightful pool area retreat. It features a water fall and ledge for plants and a convenient shower bath. There is a good-sized laundry with sink, built-in cabinets and freezer room. Amenities include a sprinkler system, water softener system, granite countertops, three-zoned heating and air systems and two fireplaces.

For a showing of the home, call Charlotte Regan at 817-946-8823 or Thersia Evans at 817-925-8575 of Moore Real Estate.