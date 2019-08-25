Auction Section | Crockett

The soon to be auctioned Park Hill House is open Saturday, August 24 from 11 to 2 p.m., Thursday, September 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, September 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 21 from 11 to 3 p.m.

If anyone has ever considered recreational property that could be income generating and not just renting out one’s pasture for grazing, but real income, look at our Auction coming up at Park Hill Farm, 1901 W Navarro Road in Crockett, Texas.

The Park Hill House was built in the late 1850’s. The home’s design is attributed to Abner Cook, architect of the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin. The original owner was General Thomas P. Collins, who settled in Crockett from Ireland, built a store on the Crockett Square and became well-known and prosperous. Prior to the Civil War, General Collins purchased a large tract of land and built the Park Hill house. The original furniture was bought in New York at the World’s Fair and shipped to Galveston, then on to Crockett by oxcart. General Collin’s daughter, Mary Collins, was born in 1842 and managed Park Hill Farm until her death in 1926.

Park Hill Farm has always been a working farm, from its orchards, to a horse and cattle operation to current day wedding and entertainment venue.

The farm is being offered in parcels or in its entirety with financing available. Three of the six tracts have houses and/or other improvements on them.

