Helen Painter Group Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 9625 Lechner Road is priced $1,099,000.

The home at 9625 Lechner Road sits on Eagle Mountain Lake. The estate includes a home with over 5,700 square feet, four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a pool, cabana, an outdoor sports court perfect for a game of tennis, basketball or volleyball, playhouse, an open field perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings or a game of soccer/touch football, wooded hiking trails, a vegetable garden, a separate garage and workshop, a boat dock, three jet ski lifts and a larger variety of trees and flowers.

With an open concept throughout the kitchen, living and dining area, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and views throughout, one is sure to find relaxation from every corner of the property. The kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space, a large, built-in refrigerator and freezer, and sleek stainless-steel appliances. A second living area/den is complete with another fireplace, a wet bar and plenty of room to host gatherings.

The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $1,099,000. For additional information contact John Costas at 817-291-7249.