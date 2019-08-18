Williams Trew | Weatherford

The property at 310 N Main Street is offered for lease.

Rebekah Dugger with Williams Trew Real Estate offers for lease 310 N Main Street in the heart of Weatherford.

The shell for custom finish-out is located just north of the square and offers endless possibilities and investment potential.

History abounds in this timeless landmark located in the hub of rapidly growing Parker County. Most recently B and H Feed store and previously an array of agricultural and retail locations, this diverse building is saturated in legacy and future growth.

The ideal tenant could be an established restaurant owner looking to expand or add a secondary site, a large retailer, multi-level office occupant and or construction/warehouse space. Located in a high traffic count area in a city with focus on expansion and revitalization.

This space yields fantastically to create the primary eatery, concert hall and outdoor patio on the west side of the Metroplex. Space for multiple dining areas, stage areas, large kitchen and bar.

Located in the heart of a community that is building on its historic past while it embraces and pursues the numerous opportunities for an awesome future.

For more information or to speak with Dugger about any commercial or residential real estate needs visit www.ParkerCountyGirl.com or call/text 817-992-9463.