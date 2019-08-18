Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 6412 Rosemont Avenue is open Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sharon Sands and Jo Ann Royer present the home at 6412 Rosemont Avenue, located in Ridglea North and offering the opportunity to walk to Berney Park. It is close to shopping and dining.

The spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home has been updated. The master bedroom is split away with a huge walk-in closet and bath area. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas appliances and abundant cabinet space. A tank-less, gas hot water heater is located in the attic. The gleaming hardwoods and plantation shutters throughout accentuate the open floor plan. There is a separate utility room with pantry.

Two spacious bedrooms in the front of the home offer great closets. It is landscaped and has a side patio, in addition to a large patio in the back yard and a sprinkler system. The washer, dryer, refrigerator and television convey.

The home will be open Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Sands at 817-996-0943 or Royer, owner and co-listing agent at 817-437-1334 for additional information.