Williams Trew | Lipan

The home at 431 Sugartree Drive is priced $719,900.

Williams Trew Real Estate, Debbie Hunn and Alana Long present a perfect blend of quiet country living and upscale community life in Sugar Tree just minutes from downtown Weatherford. The Lake Tahoe inspired home is accented with abundant windows and natural light and is nestled on over an acre lot on the 18th Fairway at the Sugartree Golf Course.

Featuring five bedrooms, five and one-half baths and a three-car garage, and four indoor fireplaces, the residence spans approximately 5,000 square feet and boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, open living areas, an elevator and two large office/ study areas. The living area is accented with a river rock wood burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and a wall-of-windows. The gourmet kitchen with large center island is complete with two dishwashers, two sinks, a six-burner gas cooktop with grill, a walk-in pantry and exquisite custom cabinetry. The master suite features a marble fireplace and overhead wood ceiling trusses and opens to a deck overlooking the countryside.

The resort-style backyard overlooking the golf course features a large inground pool and spa with waterfall features, an outdoor fireplace and living area and a built-in grill. A large upstairs deck overlooking the backyard and golf course extend from the master bedroom and upstairs office. The landscaping is professionally designed and cared for.

Located in the Brock ISD, the home is just minutes off I-20. The property has no HOA dues. The nearby golf club and golf course, as well as the community center and pool, are available to join for an additional fee.

For a private appointment to view the property, contact Debbie at 817-994-9659 or Alana at 682-321-2151. To view photos, visit www.431Sugartee.com. The home is priced $719,900.