Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4725 Lafayette Avenue is priced $825,000.

Christie’s International Real Estate presents 4725 Lafayette Avenue. The beautifully built, custom home is both traditional and timeless in its appearance. The elevation is highlighted with a stone and brick façade, custom mahogany front door, gas lantern and large wood picture and arch-top windows.

The home features real hand-scraped hardwood floors, marble countertops, beams, cove molding and six-inch baseboards. The chef’s kitchen features plenty of custom cabinetry, a large farm sink and all the finest stainless-steel appliances one could hope for. The great room features soaring vaulted ceilings centered on an oversized wood-burning fireplace. The great room opens to a sizable covered patio with a fireplace and stained bead board ceiling.

Just steps from the patio is a heated plunge pool and a separate outdoor kitchen. The home boasts an open floor plan, a large master suite downstairs with walk-in closet and a master bath with all the finest selections.

The elegant home is priced $825,000. Contact John Giordano for additional information at 817-991-1862.