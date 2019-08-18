Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 7353 Brightwater Road is open Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Real Estate presents an impeccably landscaped and maintained stone and brick home located at 7353 Brightwater Road in the Bellaire Ridge neighborhood. The home is full of architectural details including high coffered ceilings and an abundance of gleaming windows. Built in 2008 the 2,121 square feet home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal dining room and a grand open living room.

Once inside the home one will notice the open concept floor plan, hand-scraped hardwood floors and designer finishes. The open kitchen is truly the heart of the home and features granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a gas range and a spacious pantry. The seating around the enormous island and the adjoining breakfast area creates the perfect entertaining space. Open to the kitchen, one will find the comfortable living room which displays a stone, gas fireplace and a wall-of-windows that ushers the light inside.

The master suite features a quaint sitting area, a see-through gas fireplace, a relaxing jetted tub, dual vanities with granite, and a large spacious closet. Additionally, there are two bedrooms split from the master, boasting ample closet space and share a luxurious bathroom.

Just outside the backdoor is a relaxing private patio with room for a grill and outdoor furniture. Just across the street is Oakmont Park where one can explore the shaded nature trails to the Trinity River.

The home is open Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the home, convenient to Chisholm Trail Parkway, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.