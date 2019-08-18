Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Homes
The custom-built home at 10536 Silver Fox Court with beautifully landscaped grounds in the charming neighborhood of Estancia boasts four bedrooms, three full baths, one half-bath, a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, large study, a media room, a large outdoor living space, and an oversized three-car garage.
The large master suite and en-suite is on the first floor with separate vanities, a double-headed walk-in shower, large soaking jetted bathtub, his-and-her walk-in closets, and a hidden gun safe in the master closet. There is also a second bedroom on the first floor, which is a private guest suite situated on the opposite side of the home perfect guests or a mother-in-law suite.
The large living room has tall windows with lots of natural light and great views of the backyard and a tall stone wood-burning fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has plenty of storage, a large island, granite countertops, large gas cooktop, double stainless ovens, built-in refrigerator and freezer, butler’s pantry with dry bar and built-in wine fridge, and an eat-in breakfast nook with views.
Just off the kitchen is the large utility room, with built-ins and plenty of room for a second refrigerator or freezer. To round off the rest of the spacious downstairs living is a large study, and formal dining room area. The second floor has two more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a second living area which was used as a media room.
The outside is just as special as the inside. There are two connecting covered outdoor living spaces, perfect for entertaining.
The home is priced $660,000. For additional information contact Jennifer Cohn at 817-228-2646 or jcohn@burtladner.com or Kevin Kilpatrick at 817-239-7569 or kevin@burtladner.com.
