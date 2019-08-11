Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3717 Wyndale Court is priced $524,990.

Corrine Hyman Quast of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the Westcliff home at 3717 Wyndale Court. Situated in a park-like setting on a cul-de-sac, the property is adjacent to Foster Park. The home has three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage totaling 2,842 square feet.

The home is perfect for entertaining with two living rooms and two dining areas. The living room focuses on a stone gas log fireplace. The dining room features a wall-of-windows that overlook the sizable wooded backyard. The eat-in kitchen is truly the heart of the home. The kitchen features stainless appliances, double ovens, built-in microwave, built-in side-by-side refrigerator, quartz countertops, appliance garage and glass display cabinets. The oversize family room has a wall of storage with a large built-in desk area. Another wall-of-windows fills the family room with light. The home also has hardwood floors throughout.

The master bedroom has windows on each end, one with a window seat and the other for a sitting area. The master bathroom has double sinks and quartzite counters. The other two light-filled bedrooms look out to the backyard and are ample in size.

The spacious deck off the family room features built-in seating to accommodate a large gathering. The tree-shaded patio with a built-in firepit overlooks the play area and backyard. Take the private gate in the backyard to the park and enjoy biking and walking.

The move-in ready home is priced $524,990. For a private showing or more information, contact Quast at 817-862-4485 or corrine@williamstrew.com. For additional pictures and information, visit www.3717wyndalecourt.com.