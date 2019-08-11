Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3748 Westcliff Road S is priced $445,000.

The traditional home at 3748 Westcliff Road S is located within walking distance to TCU’s campus-athletic complexes in the Bellaire addition. The home embraces all its original charm and character, with the perfect number of updates to keep it fresh and up to date.

There are two spacious living areas with endless usability. One of the living areas is centered with a white brick fireplace. The dining room connects the living areas with classic arched doorways. The home is designed with a well thought out floor-plan, plenty of natural lighting, three large bedrooms with spacious closets, a convenient circle drive for extra parking, and wood floors.

The master bath has recently been updated with a luxurious shower, tasteful tile flooring, and countertops to complete the fresh new look. The entire home has been freshly painted throughout, the back deck and front patio have been power washed and back to its original beauty, and the wood floors have been treated.

The home offers great storage throughout for its, with a large laundry room, and plenty of outdoor living and shade to entertain and enjoy. With approximately 2,070 square feet, three bedrooms and two full baths, the home is priced $445,000.

For a private showing contact Makenzie Pannell, agent at 817-247-4798 or Makenzie.Pannell@WilliamsTrew.com.