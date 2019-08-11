Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4621 Crestline Road is known for its unique over-the-door canopy and impressive front circular entry drive.

The showplace fronting the River Crest Country Club golf course in West Fort Worth is known for its unique over-the-door canopy and impressive front circular entry drive. Views of green and the golf course are offered from many perspectives throughout the home.

Taking advantage of the golf course views, 4621 Crestline Road was restored and renovated to the studs in 2015 and with added new construction, the home doubled in size through the creative eyes of renowned builder Brent Hull, Hull Historical. At 6,501 square feet., the property offers five bedrooms, six full and two half-baths, three living areas, an exercise area, study-library, three-stop elevator, front and rear stairways, storage basement, rear-entry garage, auxiliary behind the gate parking, and a wine cellar for approximately 1300 bottles.

A most remarkable feature is the light-filled sunroom with a custom-built steel and glass conservatory ceiling. The large open kitchen has two dishwashers, dual sinks, commercial-type gas cooking, stainless appliances and countertops, ample space for seating and a mudroom with lockers. The large utility room can accommodate two dryers and two washers, has a catering oven and plenty of countertop.

A hand-carved Chippendale architectural stairway leads one to the master suite with sitting area, again looking over the greens. This is an interior designer’s personal home with the finest cabinetry, lighting fixtures, window treatments along with custom textures and finishes. The large downstairs en suite bedroom currently serves as the designer’s workroom but would be perfect for a nanny, mother-in-law suite or game room.

There is an automated lighting network with LED lights, security and eight-camera system, enterprise-grade wireless internet, audio-visual throughout the home and outdoor living area. Additional amenities include a wet bar with icemaker, built-in grill and vast outdoor entertaining area.

The property is traditional with clean-lined styling and is located just minutes from downtown and I-30, and close to the Camp Bowie Boulevard corridor of fine shopping and restaurants. For additional information contact Jerry Taylor at 817-632-9471, jerry@williamstrew.com or www.williamstrew.com.