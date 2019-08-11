The Retreat | Cleburne

The Retreat has properties available ranging from patio size to three-acre estate home sites.

The Retreat is a private community located in Cleburne, just 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, with first-class healthcare, nearby shopping, entertainment and schools that combine academic excellence with a small-town atmosphere. The combined county/school tax rate is approximately 38% less than the DFW Metroplex.

With over 3,000 secluded acres, live oak trees, rolling hills and spectacular views, residents at The Retreat can enjoy an exclusive lifestyle. Members can play unlimited golf for only $150 per month.

The Retreat features the finest recreational activities exclusively for property owners and their guests that include private 18-hole championship golf course with complete practice areas (short game and driving range) and a fully-equipped pro shop, 24,000 square foot clubhouse featuring both upscale and casual dining, pools, playgrounds and fitness facility and 24-hour gated security

We have properties available ranging from patio site to three-acre estate homesites. Property owners can choose when to build but still enjoy all the amenities The Retreat has to offer. We can assist with the building process from design to construction.

For additional information or to schedule a real estate preview, call The Retreat at 888-324-5308 or visit www.theretreat-texas.com.