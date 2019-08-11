Moore Real Estate | Aledo

The home at 1437 Woodridge Drive is open Sunday, August 11 from 12 to 2 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a lovingly maintained, one-level home in McDavid Estates, just west of Fort Worth in the growing city of Aledo. 1437 Woodridge Road hosts a flexible floor plan offering 2,816 square feet that include two living areas, a formal dining, an open kitchen, four sizable bedrooms and a three-car garage. The elegant brick construction, manicured landscaping, and shaded front yard create an inviting curb-appeal for the traditional stunner.

Upon entry, the hardwood floors, deep crown molding and impressive chandelier welcome one into the home. Just ahead in the formal living room one will love the large windows for natural light, more crown molding, and a center white stone fireplace that acts as the focal point of the room. The elegant formal dining room with luxurious finishes offers enough space for a large table and hutch or china cabinet.

Conveniently located off the dining room is the chef’s gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, plenty of countertop prep space, and double ovens. The kitchen opens to another comfortable living space which is a perfect area for entertaining with the spectacular views of the massive backyard.

Continuing through the home, escape to the sprawling master suite with a quaint sitting area and an attached master bath showcasing separate vanities, deep spa tub, and walk-in shower. The three other large bedrooms and two bathrooms offer space and flexibility.

Relax on the covered back patio which overlooks the tranquil backyard adorned with towering trees and mature landscaping. The property resides in the Aledo Independent School District and enjoys a full acre of land.

