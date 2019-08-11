Helen Painter Group Realtors | Aurora

The home at 102 Apollo Trail is priced $515,000.

Sitting on 1.17 acres in the community of Aurora Vista is 102 Apollo Trail, where luxury living combines with country simplicity to create the lifestyle of one’s dreams. With over 4,500 square feet, six bedrooms, three full baths, and ample amounts of closet and storage space, the property is great for large gatherings, entertainment or simply relaxation.

The one-owner home was built in 2005 with close attention to detail. Although luxury flows throughout the home, the little details, built-ins, and abundance of windows in the common areas allow natural lighting to create a warm and charming atmosphere. The floor plan is open and spacious yet provides privacy when needed.

The local park for the subdivision is less than 100 yards from the back porch. Although tucked away in the secluded community, the home is conveniently located just minutes from highway 114, allowing one simple access to local amenities. The home is located on a street surrounded by other well-manicured homes. If elbow room in the country with schools, a large home and some peace and quiet is on one’s bucket list, this would be the home to consider.

The home offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors is priced $515,000. For additional information contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.