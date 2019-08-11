Concierge Auctions | Highland Park

The home at 4343 Beverly Drive will auction without reserve to the highest bidder. Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

An 8,101-square-foot estate in the Highland Park community will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Previously priced $3.75M, the five-bedroom estate, located at 4343 Beverly Drive, will auction without reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Chris Blackman of Compass RE Texas LLC. Bidding will be held August 28 through August 30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Scenically situated on .29 acres of lush landscaping, 4343 Beverly Drive has all the trappings of a true Highland Park haven, luxe details, a coveted location, and top-of-the-line amenities around every turn. The Mediterranean-style estate boasts high, beamed ceilings, a spacious master suite with a separate sitting space, fireplace, outdoor access, walk-in closets, and spacious master bath with dual sinks, vanity space, and soaking tub, as well as a separate guest wing. Outside features include an infinity pool, covered and uncovered lounge areas, BBQ area, covered alfresco dining space, impeccably maintained yard and flower beds, and wood fencing. With a home theater, gym, workshop, and study, there is space for all.

Located in the highly affluent and perpetually-coveted Highland Park, the home is the perfect location for city-lovers who seek privacy and a peaceful respite while still wanting to remain close to the action. A quick drive from downtown Dallas, the home dripping in Mediterranean decadence offers a prime location for homebodies and adventurous types alike. Minutes from a variety of parks and private clubs, as well as some of the best dining and shopping in the area at Highland Park Village, known as the Rodeo Drive of Dallas, there is plenty to do mere minutes from the grand estate. With Dallas Love Field Airport just ten minutes away, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport a mere 20 minutes away, the home is the ideal location to explore all that Dallas has to offer, and beyond.

Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.